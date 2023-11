CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 77-52 victory over UC Riverside on Friday night at the Smith Center.

And here, THI Publisher Andrew Jones hits on 3 elements of the Tar Heels’ performance.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 21 points while adding seven rebounds. Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington scored 11 points each, and Harrison Ingram chipped in with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

UCR dropped to 1-3 on the season.