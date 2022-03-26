THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over UCLA

PHILADELPHIA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss quite a few key elements from North Carolina’s 73-66 victory over UCLA on Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the East Region at Wells Fargo Center.

The Tar Heels closed out the Bruins with a 12-2 run, and Caleb Love scored 27 of his 30 points in the second half, as the Tar Heels advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017, when they last won a national championship.

Armando Bacot scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his 28th double-double of the season, and also made some huge plays on both ends of the floor late for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek added 13 points and RJ Davis finished with 12 for UNC.

Eighth-seeded Carolina improved to 27-9 on the season and will face No. 15 seed St. Peter’s on Sunday for the regional title and spot in the Final Four.

