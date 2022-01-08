THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Virginia

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some elements from North Carolina’s 74-58 victory over Virginia on Saturday at the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ hit on the dominating performance by Armando Bacot, who scored 29 points and grabbed 22 rebounds, plus they hit on the Tar Heels’ unselfish play on offense, as well as them ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cavaliers in the manner they did so.

Carolina improved to 11-4 overall with the win, and is now also 3-1 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************



