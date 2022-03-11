THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Virginia

NEW YORK, NY – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from North Carolina’s 63-43 victory over Virginia on Thursday night in the New York Life 2022 ACC Tournament at Barclays Center.

The Tar Heels built a 33-13 halftime lead on the strength of 19 points by Brady Manek and terrific defensive play, limiting the Cavaliers to 5-for-27 from the field by the intermission.

Manek finished with 21 points and Armando Bacot added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his 24th double-double of the season, setting a new UNC record.

The Tar Heels improved to 24-8 overall and will face Virginia Tech on Friday night in the semifinals.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.