THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win At College Of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements of North Carolina’s 94-83 victory over College of Charleston on Tuesday night at TD Arena.

The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 11 points in the first half and didn’t take their first lead until three minutes into the second half and later pulling away for the victory.

Armando Bacot led the 18th-ranked Tar Heels with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while point guard Caleb Love finished with 22 points – 18 in the second half – along with seven rebounds and six assists.

UNC improved to 3-0 on the season and the Cougars dropped to 3-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

