TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win At Duke

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 91-87 victory over Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by freshman point guard Caleb Love’s 25 points and seven assists. UNC outrebounded Duke by nine in the second half, scored 11 second chance points after halftime, tallied 28 fast break points on the night, shot 53.1 percent and made 10 of 15 three-pointers.

Armando Bacot finished with 16 points, Leaky Black, Garrison Brooks, and Kerwin Walton each scored 12 points, and Day’Ron Sharpe added 11.

UNC improved to 12-6 on the season and 7-4 in the ACC. The Blue Devils dropped to 7-7 and 5-5.



