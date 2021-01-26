TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win At Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 75-65 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night from Petersen events Center.

The Tar Heels shot 52.5 percent on the night, outrebouned Pitt by eight, had 18 second chance points, and defended the Panthers’ trio of Justin Champagnie, Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney very well.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Garrison Brooks added 16 points and six rebounds. Kerwin Walton added 10 points.

UNC improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. Pitt dropped to 8-4 and 4-3.



