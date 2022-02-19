THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win At Virginia Tech

**************************************************************************************

BLACKSBURG, VA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 65-57 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

The Tar Heels used a 22-6 run in the first half to gain control of the game and never allowed the lead to slip away. Caleb Love finished with 21 points and a career-high seven assists to lead the Heels. Armando Bacot grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots, and the Heels limited the Hokies to 37.5 percent shooting, including 19.2 percent from three-point range.

UNC improved to 19-8 overall and 11-5 in the ACC. Virginia Tech dropped to 16-11 and 8-7.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




