WINSTON-SALEM – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some important elements from No. 15 North Carolina’s 36-34 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field.

Jacob & AJ hit on Drake Maye and Josh Downs once again putting on a show offensively, the defense struggling but still finding ways to make plays late in close games, and what this means.

UNC improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC, and as a result, the Tar Heels clinch the Coastal Division championship and will play in the ACC title game on December 3 in Charlotte. Carolina also became the first team in program history to win six true road games, ending up 6-0 on the road.

The Demon Deacons dropped to 6-4 and 2-4.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

