THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over App State

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few elements from North Carolina’s 70-50 victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday night from the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels limited App to 31.3 percent from the field, including 4-for-30 from three-point range, and outrebounded the Mountaineers 47-33. Offensively, the Heels assisted on 17 of 29 made field goals and rebounded 14 of their 33 missed shots (42.6 percent) leading to 14 second-chance points.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 16 points while RJ Davis added 15, and Caleb Love and Brady Manek pitched in 11 each. Manek also grabbed 11 rebounds and Bacot had 10.

UNC improved to 9-3 on the season and App State dropped to 6-7.

This was Carolina’s last nonconference game of the season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.