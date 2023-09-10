CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina earned its second win in as many games this season by edging Appalachian State, 40-34, in double overtime Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The teams were tied at 27-27 at the end of regulation, but the Tar Heels scored two touchdowns in each of the extra periods, and stopped the Mountaineers on fourth down to end the game.

Omarion Hampton ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns for Carolina, which gained 527 yards and allowed 494 on the evening.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements from UNC’s victory.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.