TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Duke

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 91-73 victory over Duke on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were clicking on all cylinders to open the game taking a 26-6 lead midway through the first half, and every time the Blue Devils made a little push, UNC responded with a big basket and sometimes a short run of its own.

Carolina converted 55.4 of its shots from the field, including hitting 8 of 18 (44.4 percent) from three-point range.

Garrison Brooks finished with 14 points, including hitting a pair of three-pointers – his third and fourth of the season – in his final home game as a Tar Heel. Brooks also grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.

Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton, and Caleb Love led the Tar Heels with 18 points each, with Walton and Love combining to convert 6-for-13 from beyond the arc.

UNC finishes the regular season 16-9 overall and 10-6 in the ACC. Duke is 11-11 and 9-9.







