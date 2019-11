CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 75-61 victory over Elon on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

Their three points from the game focus on Armando Brooks’ 22-point, 14-rebound performance, UNC Coach Roy Williams not being happy during the game, again, and where the Tar Heels are now that they’re headed for a tough three-game stretch in the Bahamas next week.