THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Georgia Tech
CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some noteworthy elements from North Carolina’s 75-59 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at the Smith Center.
Brandon & AJ hit on the Tar Heels’ offensive approach and execution, their improvement defending the paint and winning on the backboards, a 16-2 run that proved decisive, and what this means.
UNC improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 6-4 and 0-1.
*Video edits by Brandon Peay.
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************