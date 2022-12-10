CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some noteworthy elements from North Carolina’s 75-59 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at the Smith Center.

Brandon & AJ hit on the Tar Heels’ offensive approach and execution, their improvement defending the paint and winning on the backboards, a 16-2 run that proved decisive, and what this means.

UNC improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, while the Yellow Jackets dropped to 6-4 and 0-1.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



