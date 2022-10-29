**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Brandon Peay & Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements and takeaways from No. 1 North Carolina’s 101-40 exhibition victory over Division Two Johnson C. Smith on Friday night at the Smith Center.

Brandon & AJ hit on the Tar Heels’ energy, examples of them being highly focused and approaching the game the right way, plus they discuss how UNC did against JCSU’s 2-3 zone defense, and how some of the younger, less experience Tar Heels played.

UNC opens its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

*Video edits made by Brandon Peay.