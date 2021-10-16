THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Miami

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three things that stood out from North Carolina’s 45-42 victory over Miami on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels led 28-10 late in the first half and statistically dominated the Hurricanes holding the to 80 total yards by halftime, but the script flipped in the second half before the Heels held off the Canes when Cedric Gray snared his second interception of the night.

Sam Howell and Ty Chandler ran for two TDs for UNC, which improved to 4-3 overall on the season, including 3-3 in the ACC. Miami fell to 2-4 and 0-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



