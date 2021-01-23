TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over NC State

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 86-76 win over NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center.

Carolina shot 54.4 percent from the floor and even scored 17 second-chance points. Armando Bacot led UNC with 17 points while Day’Ron Sharpe added 16, Caleb Love had 15, and Anthony Harris and RJ Davis each chipped in 10 points.

UNC improved to 10-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC while State dropped to 6-5 and 2-4.