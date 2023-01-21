CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements, and major history, from North Carolina’s 80-69 victory over NC State on Saturday evening at the Smith Center.

Brandon & AJ hit on the two career records Armando Bacot set, his 23-point, 18-rebound performance, RJ Davis’ outstanding game, free throws, UNC’s defense, and what this means.

UNC improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. State dropped to 15-5 and 5-4.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay

