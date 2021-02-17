TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Northeastern

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements of North Carolina’s 82-62 victory over Northeastern on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

Jacob and AJ hit on the play of the Tar Heels’ bench, the defense on Huskies’ star Tyson Walker after he exploded early, and what UNC got out of this game.

Four Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by Day’Ron Sharpe with 15 points, Kerwin Walton added 14, Garrison Brooks 11 and Walker Kessler totaled 10.

Northeastern led early at 8-4 before UNC went on an 18-5 run capped by a jumper from the free throw lane by Armando Bacot and a 22-13 lead. The Huskies never threatened again. UNC led 41-30 at the half and its largest lead of the night was 22 points at 71-49 with 7:19 left in the contest.

UNC improved to 13-7 overall while the Huskies dropped to 9-8.