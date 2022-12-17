NEW YORK – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and THI Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 89-84 overtime victory over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden

Jacob and AJ hit on the Tar Heels' second half play, the halftime speech, Pete Nance's shot, and what this means.

The Tar Heels improved to 8-4 while the Buckeyes dropped to 7-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************