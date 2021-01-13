TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Syracuse

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 81-75 victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night from the Smith Center.

Garrison Brooks led UNC with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Armando Bacot added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Overall, Carolina scored 40 points in the paint, outrebounded the Orange, 48-31, including 24-10 on the offensive glass leading to a 24-4 edge in second-chance points.

The Tar Heels won for the third consecutive time to improve to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC. The Orange dropped to 7-3 and 1-2.