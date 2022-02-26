THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over The Wolfpack

RALEIGH – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 84-74 victory over NC State on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena.

The Tar Heels opened the game with a 20-3 lead, and when the Wolfpack either cut it to nine (late first half) or 10 points (early second half), the Heels ran off runs of 10-2 and 11-0, respectively.

Armando Bacot became the first UNC player to every score 20-plus points, grab 15-plus rebounds, and block five-plus shots in the same game, as he finished the day with 28, 18, and five.

Puff Johnson scored 16 points in 29 minutes off the bench filling in for injured senior Leaky Black.

UNC improved to 21-8 overall and 13-5 in the ACC. State dropped to 11-18 and 4-14.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************