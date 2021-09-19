THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Virginia

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three things they took away from North Carolina’s 59-39 victory over Virginia on Saturday night at enan Stadium.

UNC opened with a 24-7 lead before the Cavaliers roared to a 28-24 halftime advantage. But the third quarter was once again all Tar Heels, as they outscored UVA 21-3 in the period and never looked back.

Carolina had 11 possessions on the night, and the only times it didn’t score were when it missed a field goal and when Sam Howell threw an interception in the end zone.

Wide receiver Josh Downs caught eight passes for 203 and two scores. Running back Ty Chandler ran for 198 yards and two scores as well. Howell passed for 307 yards and five touchdowns while he ran for 112 more.

Overall, UNC amassed 699 total yards, and Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong passed for 554 yards.

The No. 21 Heels improved to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in the ACC, while UVA dropped to 2-1 and 0-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

