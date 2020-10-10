TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 56-45 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels racked up 656 total yards, the fifth most in program history as running backs Michael Carter (214 yards) and Javonte Williams 169 yards) shredded Virginia Tech’s defense and Sam Howell finally his on some deep passes to the tune of a 257-yard performance.

The Hokies finished with 495 yards, which included a third quarter in which they amassed 228 yards on 25 plays.

This also ended a four-game losing streak to the Hokies.

The No. 8 Tar Heels improved to 3-0 while the No. 19 Hokies dropped to 2-1.