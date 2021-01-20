TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements from North Carolina’s 80-73 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

UNC scored 49 points in the second half on the strength of 17-for-30 shooting from the floor inside the arc and also scored 24 points off of 20 Demon Deacons turnovers, most of which came after halftime, too.

Caleb Love led UNC with a career-high 20 points while Armando Bacot added 18 on 8-for-10 shooting. Leaky Black had eight assists versus just one turnover and the Tar Heels played with considerably more energy in the second half, fueling their enhanced play.

UNC improved to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC while the Deacs dropped to 3-6 and 0-6.