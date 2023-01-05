CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 88-79 victory over Wake Forest on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

Brandon & AJ dive into the production UNC got from guys like Leaky Black, Seth Trimble, and Justin McKoy with Pete Nance leaving the game early with an injury, they also hit on the three-guard lineup Carolina employed over the final 14 minutes of the game, that the Tar Heels didn’t let up their lead late like they did at Pitt last Friday and in a few other games, and what this means.

UNC improved to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, while the Demon Deacons dropped to 10-5 and 2-2.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.