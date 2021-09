BLACKSBURG, VA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 17-10 Friday night at Virginia Tech in the season-opener for both teams.

The No. 10 Tar Heels spotted the Hokies a 14-0 lead at halftime after struggle on both sides of the ball. UNC quarterback Sam Howell was sacked six times and threw three interceptions on the night.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner