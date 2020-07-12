TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 4-Star 2022 DE/LB Malaki Hamrick Talks UNC

THI TV: 4-Star 2022 DE/LB Malaki Hamrick Talks UNC
MATTHEWS, NC – Malaki Hamrick made the short trek Sunday to the VTO Elite 100 Camp at the Matthews SportsPlex to get in some work at linebacker.
The 4-star outside linebacker/defensive end from Shelby (NC) High School can play just about anywhere on the football field and has spent time on defense in the past rotating, but his focus on this day was linebacker.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has an offer from North Carolina and plans on visiting Chapel Hill whenever the NCAA ends the current extended dead period due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In addition to the Tar Heels, Hamrick has offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Arizona State among others.
THI caught up with Hamrick on Sunday to learn more about how things are going with him these days. Here is the full transcript of that interview:
THI: What are you hoping to accomplish today?
HAMRICK: “Looking for good competition. I’m trying at linebacker a little more this year, so I’m definitely going to get in some linebacker drills, sone one-on-one and see where I’m at with that. Take in all the new information that I need.”
THI: You’ve got an offer from UNC, what do you like about UNC?
HAMRICK: “I like the coaches. They definitely make me feel like I’m at home. They treat my family well. I like the new 2021 recruiting class, I like how they took that all the way to the top (ranking number).”
THI: What coaches from UNC are you in contact the most?
HAMRICK: “(Robert) Gillespie, (Jay) Bateman, that’s it.”
THI: What do they like about you?
HAMRICK: “I guess my speed, my hands and my nose for the ball.”
THI: Have you been on campus and do you plan on going?
HAMRICK: “I haven’t been in a long time but I do plan on going back.”
THI: What other schools are you hearing from?
HAMRICK: “Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, that’s it for the most part.”
Malaki Hamrick Highlights
*THI will have an isolation video later this week of Hamrick from Sunday's workout.