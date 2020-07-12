TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 4-Star 2022 DE/LB Malaki Hamrick Talks UNC

MATTHEWS, NC – Malaki Hamrick made the short trek Sunday to the VTO Elite 100 Camp at the Matthews SportsPlex to get in some work at linebacker.

The 4-star outside linebacker/defensive end from Shelby (NC) High School can play just about anywhere on the football field and has spent time on defense in the past rotating, but his focus on this day was linebacker.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has an offer from North Carolina and plans on visiting Chapel Hill whenever the NCAA ends the current extended dead period due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In addition to the Tar Heels, Hamrick has offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Arizona State among others.

THI caught up with Hamrick on Sunday to learn more about how things are going with him these days. Here is the full transcript of that interview: