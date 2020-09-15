TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 4-Star 2022 LB Jalon Walker Talks Tar Heels

MATTHEWS, NC – MATTHEWS, NC – THI was at the VTO Sports High School Regional Showcase Presented by NCPreps.com on Sunday to check out the 150 prospects that were on hand for the camp, and one of the major North Carolina targets we spike with is 4-star class of 2022 linebacker Jalon Walker.

Walker was at the Matthews SportsPlex to take advantage of a rare opportunity this fall to compete on a football field, and he turned in a very good performance.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Walker attends Salisbury (NC) High School and has an impressive offer sheet. Among the schools that have extended are Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas and, of course, UNC.

Walker’s father is the head coach at Catawba, so some of his many attributes are that he’s fundamentally sound and a cerebral player.

UNC is recruiting Walker as more of an outside linebacker.

Here is our interview with Jalon Walker: