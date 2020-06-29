TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 4-Star 2022 OL Zach Rice ISO Video

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – THI was on hand for the G.A.M.E. Academy prospect camp at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex on Saturday and spent some time focusing on the major prospects that have been offered by North Carolina.

Some notable prospects in attendance did not participate in the drills, but one who did, and who was easily the most impressive, is 4-star class of 2022 offensive lineman Zach Rice.

The 6-foot-6, 282-pounder attends Lynchburg (VA) Christian Academy and has a terrific offer sheet that includes Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, Florida and FSU among others.