THI TV: 4-Star 2023 ATH Sonny Styles Showtime ISO

CHAPEL HILL - Alex “Sonny” Styles is a 4-star class of 2023 Athlete from Pickerington, OH, and was one of the standout performers and major targets at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday evening at North Carolina’s Koman Practice Complex, and THI was there to shoot an ISO video of Styles and some other key UNC targets.

Styles, who is a strong candidate to move up to a fifth star, is the son of former Ohio State star Lorenzo Styles, who also played six years in the NFL.

Styles’ offer sheet is impressive, as it includes Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Florida, and UNC, among many others.

Here is our ISO video of Sonny Styles.



