TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 4-Star DT Curtis Neal Talks Tar Heels

MATTHEWS, NC – Curtis Neal has an impressive offer sheet.

The 4-star class of 2022 defensive tackle who attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, has racked up offers from programs such as Alabama, Penn State, Southern Cal, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Wisconsin, Miami and many others, including North Carolina.

At 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds, Neal is in high demand and would be an important part of UNC’s class next year if the Tar Heels can reel him in.

THI recently caught up with Neal at the Carolina eXperience Showcase camp a the Matthews SportsPlex to learn more about Neal’s recruitment and get his thoughts about UNC.

Here is that interview:

Note: Neal had just finished part of his workout so he was a bit out of breath.