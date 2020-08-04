TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 4-Star DT Curtis Neal Talks Tar Heels

THI TV: 4-Star DT Curtis Neal Talks Tar Heels
*Full viideo interview posted below
MATTHEWS, NC – Curtis Neal has an impressive offer sheet.
The 4-star class of 2022 defensive tackle who attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, has racked up offers from programs such as Alabama, Penn State, Southern Cal, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Wisconsin, Miami and many others, including North Carolina.
At 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds, Neal is in high demand and would be an important part of UNC’s class next year if the Tar Heels can reel him in.
THI recently caught up with Neal at the Carolina eXperience Showcase camp a the Matthews SportsPlex to learn more about Neal’s recruitment and get his thoughts about UNC.
Here is that interview:
Note: Neal had just finished part of his workout so he was a bit out of breath.
Q: What are you hoping to get out of participating in this event?
NEAL: “To impress all of the college coaches I’ve got offers from.”
Q: As for recruiting, you’ve got some really good offers, can you name a few of those schools?
NEAL: “Alabama, LSU, Wisconsin, Oregon, Auburn, NC State, UNC, A&T, North Carolina Central University.”
Q: Speaking of UNC, what coaches are you most in touch with there?
NEAL: “Tommy Thigpen, and I also talk with Coach Mack Brown.”
Q: What do you think about what Coach Brown and the staff are doing at UNC?
NEAL: “I think it’s great. They have one of the best recruiting classes. I think they’re really turned it around over there. It looks like a great future for them.”
Q: And what are they recruiting you as, defensive tackle?
NEAL: “Yeah.”
Q: What other things impress you about Chapel Hill?
NEAL: “Everything. It seems like a family, a brotherhood. All of the coaches look like they’re not leaving to another place. I feel like it’s a place I can get playing time at.”
Q: When the pandemic is over, do you hope to take a trip to Chapel Hill?
NEAL: “Yes, ma’am.”