TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 5-Star DT Travis Shaw ISO | VTO Regional Showcase

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-14 21:06:17 -0500') }} football

Jacob Turner
Tar Heel Illustrated

MATTHEWS, NC – THI was at the VTO Sports High School Regional Showcase Presented by NCPreps.com on Sunday at the Matthews SportsPlex in which 5-star class of 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw was participating.

Shaw, who is 6-foot-6, 325 pounds and attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, is ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the class, including No. 2 at his position and he’s No. 1 in the state.

He recently released his top 13 schools, which included the Tar Heels.

Here is an ISO video we shot from Sunday’s camp:

