TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 5-Star DT Travis Shaw Talks Tar Heels

MATTHEWS, NC – THI was at the VTO Sports High School Regional Showcase Presented by NCPreps.com on Sunday to check out the 150 prospects that were on hand for the camp series that took place at the Matthews SportsPlex.

Among the North Carolina prospects on hand was 5-star class of 2022 defensive tackle Travis Shaw, who is one of the most coveted players in the nation.

Shaw, who is 6-foot-6, 325 pounds and attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, is ranked the No. 7 overall prospect in the class, including No. 2 at his position and he’s No. 1 in the state.

He recently released his top 13 schools, which included the Tar Heels.

Here is a full transcript of our interview with Travis Shaw – the video is posted above:





Q: What are you hoping to get accomplished here today?

SHAW: “Really, just come out here and compete with some of the other guys from around the area. I brought my guy Tomorye Thompson so he can get some looks. Get out here and get some different competition from what’s in the city. It’s really just come out here and compete and do the best I can.”

Q: You recently released a top 13, and that included the North Carolina Tar Heels. What about UNC do you like?

SHAW: “Really, you got a Hall of Famer coach, it’s in my backyard right here, home city. It’s like everything I’m looking for in a school they have, so long with the other 12 they just made it.”

Q: What UNC coach are you most in contact with and what do you like about him?

SHAW: “I’m in contact with coach Mack Brown, (defensive line) coach (Tim) Cross, (wide receivers) coach (Lonnie) Galloway, with all of them. And really, what I like about them is they keep it real. They treat me like I go there already. It’s a family-based organization, everything about the school is family organized, the city, everybody’s involved in the football program. So it’s just love.”

Q: If things open up, do you plan on taking a trip to Chapel Hill?

SHAW: “It will definitely be one of my visits.”

Q: Did you get to watch the game yesterday?

SHAW: “I did get to watch the game yesterday against Syracuse, yes I did.”

Q: What did you think about it?

SHAW: “I think everything’s going to be tough trying to get back in the groove of football, but they came out there, got the dub (W), and that’s all that matters.”



