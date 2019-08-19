THI publisher Andrew Jones was at Mack Brown’s post-practice interview session Sunday and shares his thoughts about the North Carolina coach naming Sam Howell as the blue team quarterback.





To encapsulate:

*Ruder and Fortin have dealt with some minor injuries, which may have been a factor.



*Brown said Howell has been the most consistent.

*We are hearing Howell has an edge to him the other two QBs may not entirely have.

*Howell is the best of the three at making unscripted plays, and with UNC’s youth at WR and questions at a couple of spots on the OL, plus the new offense in which much of it has a bit of freelance to it, Howell just may be the best fit at this time.

*This doesn’t mean Howell will start the South Carolina game, though it’s likely, and it also doesn’t mean neither Ruder or Fortin will play in the opener or at any time. Both are very good QBs and it’s possible one of them also gets a series or more versus the Gamecocks.