THI TV: All Access | On The Field After UNC's Spring Football Game

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for North Carolina’s #TyleeStrong Spring Football Game on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium and shot the following video as soon as the game ended to show the reactions and mingling of the Tar Heels.

UNC concluded spring practice with the game and open the 2022 season at home versus Florida A&M on Aug. 27.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************