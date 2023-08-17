CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its 13th practice of fall camp Thursday, and afterward, new jack Amari Gainer met with the media to field questions.

The graduate transfer from Florida State discussed his transition to UNC, learning under Gene Chizik, if he’s improved in areas he intended that would help his NFL stock, his working relationship with Kaimon Rucker, and much more.

In four seasons with the Seminoles, in which he appeared in eight games one season and nine in another because of injuries, Gainer was in for 1,504 snaps recording 210 tackles.

By the way, Gainer played only 10 snaps versus UNC in 2020, but he was in for 55 snaps two years ago when the Seminoles won in Chapel Hill, and graded out at 82.3 that day.

Above is video of Gainer’s Q&A session, and below are some notes and tidbits from what he had to say:

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Discuss this and UNC Football with other Tar Heels fans

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

*Gainer long ago fully embraced being at UNC, and certainly said the right things Thursday.

“Every single day is a blessing to be out here and be in North Carolina and represent such a great university.”

*Gainer said in January he went to UNC to use it as a bridge to the NFL, thus there were certain aspects of his game he wanted to improve to enhance his NFL potential. With two weeks before the opener, how has Gainer done with respect to this personal mission?

“Just coming out here every day and perfecting my craft. Pass rushing is a daily improvement to perfect your craft. So, coming out here learning from my teammates, learning from my coaches; it’s been a great transition for me to be able to establish dominance in all aspects of the game.”

More specifically, gainer has tried polishing? He says it’s getting daily reps in what needed improving. That has been the most noteworthy specific.

“Being able to come out here with (Jacks) Coach (Gene Chizik) Chiz and being able to focus on some of the pass rush stuff. And it’s been a great transition for me to be able to learn from such great coaches we have here at North Carolina.”

*Gainer is paired in the jack room with senior Kaimon Rucker, who has been one of UNC’s best defensive players the last couple of seasons. Rucker said two weeks ago both will be on the field at the same time on some occasions, and also said they complement each other very well. Gainer is a big fan of the tandem, too.

“Thunder and lightening. That’s my guy. I love learning a lot from Kaimon. He has great intangibles, so I love… learning a lot from him every time he does. I’m tuned in watching to see what he does that makes him so dominant.”

*Gainer has high expectations for UNC’s defense this season. He sees only on mission, and it’s not to be average, that’s for sure.

“Greatness. There’s only one expectation, so that’s what we strive for, that’s what we’re pushing for. It’s time to prove it, that’s what Coach Chiz says every day, ‘It’s time to prove it, no more time to talk about it.’

“So, every day we come out and we prove it. We’re going against one of the best offenses in the ACC, so every time we get to go against them and show what we can do, it’s also a great time for us to build confidence.”

*So, what is Chizik’s message to Gainer every day, his expectation?

“Evey day, he just says to be dominant. ‘Make your presence felt,’ that’s what he says. When you’re on the field, they should know you’re on the field… and be violent and physical at all times. Violence makes up for a lot of mistakes.”

******************************************

For just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

******************************************



