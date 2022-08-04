THI TV: Armando Bacot | Looking Ahead
********************************************************************************
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!
********************************************************************************
THI concludes Armando Bacot week as staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the North Carolina senior forward, his growth as a basketball player to this point, and looking ahead as the season is just several months away.
The 6-foot-10 native of Richmond, VA, led the Tar Heels in scoring at 16.3 points and rebounding with 13.1 per contest. He also blocked 65 shots, shot 56.9 percent from the floor, and converted 67 percent of his free throw attempts.
Furthermore, he tied Navy’s David Robinson (1985, 1986) for the all-time single-season record with 31 double-doubles. Bacot pulled down 20 or more rebounds in a game five times, and became the first player in history to record a double-double in all six NCAA Tournament games. He had 22 rebounds in the Elite Eight win over St. Peter’s and 21 in the national semifinals victory over Duke.
Bacot had 10-plus rebounds in UNC’s final eight games, in 12 of its last 13 contests, and in 25 of the Tar Heels’ final 30 games. He grabbed at least 15 rebounds in 14 contests, including in nine of the Heels’ last 13 games. He scored 20 or more points in 10 games, and was at 17 or more 18 times.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.