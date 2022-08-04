THI TV: Armando Bacot | Looking Ahead

********************************************************************************

THI concludes Armando Bacot week as staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the North Carolina senior forward, his growth as a basketball player to this point, and looking ahead as the season is just several months away.

The 6-foot-10 native of Richmond, VA, led the Tar Heels in scoring at 16.3 points and rebounding with 13.1 per contest. He also blocked 65 shots, shot 56.9 percent from the floor, and converted 67 percent of his free throw attempts.