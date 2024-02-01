CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina graduate forward Armando Bacot met with the media Thursday at the Smith Center to discuss the team coming off their loss at Geogia Tech, a meeting they had after returning, his game, and taking on Duke on Saturday evening.

The No. 3 Tar Heels host the No. 7 Blue Devils for a 6:30 tip. The game will air on ESPN.

Above is video of Bacot’s interview, and below are notes from what he had to say:

*Bacot spoke about the importance of trusting each other on defense, and why that’s been a key in the Heels ranking among the top teams in the nation on that end of the court. He said for him, “I’ve been doing a good job of really trying to be an anchor, protecting the rim, being good at pick-and-roll coverage. It’s a lot of fun. I see the stuff about us being a top-2, too-5 defense, we want to get to number one.”

*Bacot is playing in this rivalry for a fifth year now, and it’s happened during a fascinating time, as both programs have lost legendary head coaches, but also had some on-court struggles as well as success and highly anticipated matchups. He was asked where he fits into the history of the rivalry.

“I definitely think I’ve kind of edged myself into the history of this rivalry throughout the years (with) everything that has happened. But this is an atypical year for me, I think for Duke and UNC, the last few years none of us have been ranked so high going into the rivalry on both sides. It’s going to be fun.”

*His favorite memories playing against Duke: “My junior year, that was a lot of fun. My sophomore year was a lot of fun. My freshman year was not fun. Senior year was not fun.”

*Bacot and Duke senior guard Jeremy Roach are from Virginia and played on the same AAU team starting in middle school. They talk some, but haven’t of late and never do before they face each other.

“I haven’t heard from Jeremy this year. We all know what’s at stake coming up, and we definitely want to take it to them.”

*While his numbers are down, Bacot has played some of the best basketball of his career, and discussed that and how he’s doing so many little things to help the team and enhance his game for the next level. He says this is RJ’s team as the main scoring option, and he’s okay with that.

“I think for me at the next level, I’ll probably never get plays called for me, so being able to work on those things now has been great for me.”

*Bacot also said he’s very happy for RJ Davis’ success and says the way the team plays now is working. It has the kinds of players that suit how Hubert Davis wants to play, and he’s happy in his role “being a vessel” for RJ and the others.

*He spoke about how Duke is different this year without Dereck Lively. He said the Devils are a very different team, but says the guards can score and might be better as well.

*Bacot spoke a lot about the rivalry, what keeps it fresh for him, his memories watching it growing up, etc.

*On knowing this is the last time he will face Duke at the Smith Center: “Got to win it, go to go out on top.”



