THI TV: Asim Richards Summer Q&A Session & Notes

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program held its summer press conference on Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center in which every assistant coach and 11 players were made available to the media.

As we roll through each interview, here is what senior offensive tackle Asim Richards had to say during his Q&A session with the assembled media.

Video of his interview above, tidbits of what he discussed below:

*New UNC OL Coach Jack Bicknell has a different, more physical approach to what he wants his guys to do upon each snap. So how has the adjustment to his style gone for Richards, who started the last two seasons under former o-line coach Stacy Searels?

*One of the things Bicknell has emphasized with his group is getting lower pad level, combating what defenses are trying to do to them. In getting low and winning the point of attack, offensive linemen can more easily move defenders in whatever way or direction they want. Richards says this is a change but has gone very well.

*Even though Richards has started the last two seasons, he was still the youngest regular stater along the o-line with Josh Ezeudu, Jordan Tucker, and Marcus McKethan out there. Even Brian Anderson and Quiron Johnson are older. But now, Richards is one of the older players and certainly the most experienced in a UNC uniform. That has been different for him, he said.

*Richards would like to play in the NFL, so what must he do this coming season to achieve that goal, and how is he going about it?

*What did Richards take from the older guys that left, all of whom will be in NFL training camps this summer?



