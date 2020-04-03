THI publisher Andrew Jones answers your questions about UNC basketball in this edition of “Ask AJ."

We asked subscribers on our premium message board to ask AJ some questions and since there were so many good ones we’ve broken this segment into two parts. Part I ran Tuesday and Part II runs today.

The questions AJ responds to in this edition regard how much longer Roy WIlliams will coach, how will Ro tinker with the lineup next year, mostly inside oriented or more balanced, and the last question asks who will play more, R.J. Davis or Anthony Harris.

The football version is coming up later this week.

