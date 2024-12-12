THI TV: Bill Belichick Introductory Press Conference at UNC

CHAPEL HILL - Bill Belichick was formally introduced as North Carolina's new head football coach on Thursday afternoon in the Blue Zone at Kenan Stadium.

UNC officially announced the hire of Belichick, a six-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, on Wednesday evening. The 72-year-old has never coached in college, but his legendary achievements in the NFL were too much for UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham and Chancellor Lee Roberts, who both sat alongside Belichick at the podium, to pass on.

Belichick, Cunningham, and Roberts answered questions for around 45 minutes and you can watch the full press conference in the video above.