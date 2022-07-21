THI TV: Brooks Talks Surprise Players, Blocking Out Noise & Much More

THI was on hand for the day's activities and spent some time with Brooks, a former walk-on, in the breakout room. Below is a video of Brook's Q&A, along with notes and pulled quotes.

Each of the division’s seven teams took part, including North Carolina with Coach Mack Brown and Tar Heels Josh Downs, Cedric Gray, and British Brooks.

CHARLOTTE – The ACC held its annual media day at The Westin Hotel on Thursday, with the Coastal Division on tap after the Atlantic went Wednesday.

*Player development is arguably the most critical aspect of program building. Brooks says he saw several guys ready to step up into more essential roles through spring and summer.

"There's George Pettaway. Omarion Hampton just got there, and he is already learning a lot," Brooks said, referring to a pair of true freshmen running backs. "Kobe Paysour (RS freshman WR) he's making a lot of plays; his routes are crisp. He's dialed into what we are doing."

*North Carolina started last season in the preseason top ten. However, after failing to live up to expectations finishing 6-7, Brooks says the team is blocking out all noise this year and focusing on the task of getting things back on track.

"We have to block everybody out," he said. "Not reading articles, not trying to feed into what the press is saying, just staying the course the entire way."

*Some college football traditionalists think the addition of NIL money is turning collegiate athletics into the wild west. Brooks, however, sees the benefits of guys in different economic situations being allowed to make money.

"It really is life-changing," Brooks said. " Some people are in certain predicaments, and you never know what someone is going through."

*In 2021, UNC led all of power five football in sacks allowed, giving up 49 on the year. During the offseason, Carolina Coach Mack Brown looked into the transfer portal and came out with Corey Gaynor, who Brooks thinks will significantly contribute to improved offensive line play and leadership.

"Corey Gaynor has made a big difference," Brooks said. " Every day after the lift, Corey has the whole offensive line weight room doing extra work."



