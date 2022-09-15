With North Carolina in a bye week, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer Brandon Peay discuss their thoughts about the Tar Heels’ defense three games into the season, both positives and negatives.

AJ & Brandon dive into what has gone wrong for Gene Chizik’s crew, what has gone right, if the way they closed at Georgia State is a sign that things have moved in the right direction, and they discuss some of the Tar Heels that have most impressed them.

UNC is 3-0, though the defense has allowed 37.7 points per game. It did, however, shut out the Panthers on the road in the fourth quarter last Saturday.

This is part one of two bye-week videos, as in the other one AJ & Brandon share their thoughts about the offense.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

