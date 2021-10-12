THI TV: Caleb Love Breakout Interview, Notes & Quotes

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

CHARLOTTE- North Carolina guard Caleb Love participated in the ACC Tip Off on Tuesday at the Marriot Charlotte City Center. Among the topics discussed were the impact of the transfers, his improvement as a player, adjusting to first-year Coach Hubert Davis' new system, and much more.

*Former UNC Coach Roy Williams was known for his two-big system. However, Davis has made it clear that spacing and shooting will be a top priority. Last year, Carolina shot 31 percent from three-point range, with the big men accounting for five three-pointers on the season.

"There's a lot of similarities, but I think the biggest difference is the four out one in type of system he wants to run,” Love said. “You know how Roy (Williams) used to the two-big system, and I feel like that's the biggest difference."

*While there are differences in Davis' system, one thing that will remain a staple is the team's intent on pushing the pace. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels weren’t as effective executing Williams’ preferred pace the last two years, only averaging 73.7 points a game the previous couple of seasons compared to 85.8 points per game in 2018-19 when Coby White, Luke Maye, and Cam Johnson were doing their thing.

"The pace is definitely going to be the same," Love said. "We are still going to lead the country in rebounding. As far as spacing, there's going to be a lot more spacing because we have bigs that can shoot."

*Love averaged a team-high 3.6 turnovers per game last year and shot 26.6 percent from the three. However, Love believes the work he put in over the summer will allow fans to see a much-improved player.

"Just my shot-making ability at a more efficient rate. That's what I have been working on all summer is just my shot, and my decision-making has been better. So, just being that point guard that makes shots and gets my teammates involved…," Love said.

“Yeah, I feel like it slowed down a lot because having that year under my belt helped me a lot—and just sitting down and watching film on my game. Certain shots that I took, certain decisions I made, I feel like I've learned from them. I'm going to take that big leap and have a better season."

*Davis brought in three transfers that are expected to have an immediate impact on the team. Brady Manek, Dawson Garcia, and Justin McKoy would have ranked second, third, and fourth on UNC's team last year in three-point field goal percentage. Love believes the extra shooting will make attacking the basket easier.

"It makes it a lot stronger because the spacing will be a lot better,” Love said. “And I'm going to be able to drive, the lane will be open, so I can get downhill easy and create plays."

*Kerwin Walton scored in double figures eleven times last season, including a career-high of 19 points against Louisville. In addition, Walton was UNC's most proficient three-point shooter. The Minnesota native shot 42 percent from three as a freshman and solidified his spot in the starting lineup.

Though Walton accomplished so much as a freshman, Love believes he has taken the most significant step in his development over the summer.

"I feel like Kerwin has made the biggest leap,” Love said. “You know he was just a catch and shoot. He's putting it on the floor, he's getting downhill, and his shot-making ability has gone to another level."