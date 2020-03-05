CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key points for North Carolina’s game versus Duke on Saturday evening.

UNC has defeated N.C. State, Syracuse on the road and Wake Forest to improve to 13-17 overall and 6-13 in the ACC, averaging 90 points and getting huge performances from Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks.

Anthony has scored 72 points on 39 field goal attempts while handing out 19 assists during the streak and Brooks has scored 81 points and grabbed 30 rebounds in the three games. He’s also converted 27 of 33 from the free throw line in the games and is the first Tar Heel to score 25 or more points in three straight game since Tyler Hansbrough in 2008.

Duke is 25-6 overall and 14-5 in the ACC. The Blue Devils are No. 3 in the nation in scoring, No. 27 in rebound margin, No. 26 in assists per game, No. 27 in field goal percentage, No. 4 in blocked shots, No. 21 in steals and won the first meeting, 98-96, in overtime in Chapel Hill.