TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Catching Up With 2021 Commit Ra Ra Dillworth

MOCKSVILLE, NC – Ra Ra Dillworth is one 17 prospects in the class of 2021 committed to play football at North Carolina, and he’s also been a regular subject here on THI.

Dillworth hasn’t been shy about attending as many open skills camps as he can, especially since there’s no fall high school football season for public schools in the state. Dillworth loves to compete, as he’s told THI and we’ve witnessed, and he was at it again Sunday at the VTO Sports High School Football Regional Showcase at Davie County Stadium.

Dillworth is a 4-star outside linebacker who attends Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC. He’s the No. 93 overall prospect in the nation, including No. 4 at his position, and he’s the No. 6 overall prospect in talent-rich North Carolina. Dillworth committed to UNC on April 17.

THI caught up with Dillworth to get the latest as he’s just a few months from enrolling at UNC:





THI: Just trying to catch up with you guys, what have you been doing this summer and fall?

DILLWORTH: "I just been you know working out. I've put on 18 to 20 pounds and just trying to get stronger and bigger. Coming to camps just to stay in emotionally because our season got cancelled. But I feel like 100 percent everything is going good."





THI: You been improving your times at each camp and just run a 4.35 on a laser. What have you been doing to improve that?

DILLWORTH: "I've just been staying down and working with my trainer. I do a lot of leg and explosive stuff so it's just preparing me."





THI: Have you been watching the Tar Heels on TV? What are your thoughts on them?

DILLWORTH: "We definitely done put on some dismounts on a lot of faces. It's just improvement. Coach Brown that's what he do. He's just that man."





THI: What's your thoughts on the game against NC State?

DILLWORTH: "We put a beating on them. They were talking a lot of junk before the game but after the game we just didn't see it. But you know that's how it is in life. It was pretty good."





THI: I assume you are taking a trip down to Chapel Hill to watch a game possibly the next home game Wake Forest is that correct?

DILLWORTH: "Yes!"



