TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Catching Up With 2021 TE Bryson Nesbit At VTO 100

Here is the full transcript of what Nesbit had to say:

Nesbit, who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, attends South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and has been offered by Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, South Carolina and many others, including North Carolina.

THI spoke to Nesbit last month at a 7-On-7 tournament in Rock Hill, SC, but learned some more things with this last weekend’s interview.

MATTHEWS, NC – Bryson Nesbit didn’t participate in last weekend’s VTO Elite 100 football camp at the Matthews SportsPlex, but he was there to watch some of his friends and others compete, so THI caught up with the 3-star class of 2022 tight end to see how things are going with his recruitment.





THI: We saw you last month in Rock Hill, so give an update on where you stand or if anything’s changed?

NESBIT: “With this whole pandemic, nothing has really changed. I’m still thinking about releasing a top five, but I’m not really sure when. I want to take some more visits. My commitment date still stands for after my season if we still have it. If not, probably after the summer. There’s a lot of schools that are still recruiting me hard (and) I’m in constant contact with every school in my top 14.”





THI: Who are you in contact with at UNC?

NESBIT: “I’m in contact with (tight ends) coach John Lilly, Mack Brown and (linebackers)coach Tommy Thigpen.”





THI: The commits, they’re recruiting you as well?

NESBIT: “Definitely.”





THI: You can’t go to any kind of camp or combine without somebody trying to recruit you.

NESBIT: (laughter) “Right, yep.”





THI: So, when the lockdown is over, visit-wise, do you have an idea who you might go see?

NESBIT: “I definitely want to get out to some schools where I haven’t met the coach there in person yet or some schools I haven’t been on campus yet. I think UNC’s the exception – UNC and South Carolina – because with UNC and coach John Lilly coming in (in February), I haven’t been able to meet him face-to-face yet. I want to take a visit out to UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State, a lot of other schools I’ve visited – Georgia.”





THI: What are you doing now during the break right now?

NESBIT: “I’ve been studying a lot, watching film every day. I’ve been working out every day, working on routes, lifting, getting my strength up.”



