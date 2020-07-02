TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Catching Up With 2022 ATH Tychaun Chapman

Here is a transcript of our interview. The video of the interview is below the transcript:

In addition to UNC, the 5-foot-9, 165-pounder has also been offered by Southern Cal, Virginia, Michigan State, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

THI first spoke with Chapman in March not long after he was offered by the Tar Heels, so this past Saturday was a good opportunity to see how things are going with him.

The class of 2022 Princess Anne High School teammate of recent North Carolina commit Tony Grimes was at the G.A.M.E. Academy camp this past weekend at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex where THI caught up with him to learn more about his recruitment.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Tychaun Chapman can play most any skill position on the football field, though wide receiver is where most colleges see him anchored in the future.

*Full video of the interview is posted below the transcript





Q: How exciting is it for you to be out here with some other athletes after what the last few months have been like?

CHAPMAN: “It feels good coming out here and competing with some of the best athletes from around here.”





Q: How much were you able to do during the quarantine to keep your skills sharp and maybe even get better?

CHAPMAN: “I was able to do a lot. I lifted weights, go out and work out with my quarterback, get some work with my athletes.”





Q: There are a lot of big-time kids here, some of the better players from the region, what do you hope to get out of being here today?

CHAPMAN: “I just want to compete with the best. That’s all.”





Q: What do you know about UNC and what do you like about the program?

CHAPMAN: “I like the program a lot. The coach is good. I talk to their coaches on the phone, they talk to me about some good stuff.”





Q: Who do you usually talk to?

CHAPMAN: “Dre’ Bly.”





Q: What kind of relationship do you have with him and how has that grown?

CHAPMAN: “I have a good relationship with him. We talk like we’re family when we get on the phone.”





Q: The whole UNC program has changed since Mack Brown took over, the culture, all of it.

CHAPMAN: “Yes, sir.”





Q: How much have you followed that process and how much does it impress you the direction the program is headed?

CHAPMAN: “I haven’t really followed it like that, I’m just starting to look into it.”





Q: When you look at their class of 2021, how does that tell you about where things are headed and encourage you when looking into the program?

CHAPMAN: “I look at who commits to where, see if it would be a good spot for me to go.”





Q: What are some of the other schools you’re hearing the most from?

CHAPMAN: “I’ve been looking at Maryland, South Carolina, I look at Oregon, but I (don’t know) … That’s far.”



