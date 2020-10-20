TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Catching Up With 3-Star 2021 Commit Tymir Brown

GREENVILLE, NC – THI was on hand for the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase on Sunday at J.H. Rose High School where we caught up with 3-star class of 2021 North Carolina commit Tymir Brown.

Brown had a good day at the camp that comprised more than 125 athletes. Some of his numbers: 40-Hand – 4.54; 40-Laser – 4.69; Bench – 11; Shuttle - 4.19. Brown also was measured at 5-foot-11 and 169 pounds.

A 3-star cornerback who attends Jacksonville (NC) High School, Brown committed to UNC on March 17.

THI: You had a great today, so what did you get out of coming out here?

BROWN: “Just competing. I haven’t competed like this since last summer due to the virus stuff.”





THI: What else were you able to do during the pandemic to just stay in shape?

BROWN: “Just working out and running around the neighborhood and stuff like that. Not too much you can do.”





THI: Has Coach Bateman and Coach Bly been in regular contact with you?

BROWN: “Yes. We talk just about every day, really.”





THI: What are your thoughts about the class you’re bringing in and how UNC’s doing on the field – I know they got beat (Saturday night), but what are your thoughts so far on the Tar Heels?

BROWN: “Just excited. I know we’ve got one of the best classes in the country. I’m just ready to go out there and show it off.”





THI: When everything opens up are you going to head to Chapel Hill to catch a few games?

BROWN: “I’ll be there for a couple of games when everything starts going back to normal.”







